Georgia-Russia Talks in Prague Format Beneficial, Should be Maintained - Gakharia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Negotiations between Georgia and Russia in the Prague format talks between the Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin are beneficial and should be used as much as possible, Georgia's Acting Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

The Prague format talks were launched in 2012 to facilitate trade, economic and humanitarian dialogue between the two countries that have no diplomatic relations since the 2008 war in South Ossetia.

"These [talks] are beneficial ... because it is the only bilateral channel to discuss economic and humanitarian issues .

.. and we should use this channel as much as possible, especially, I emphasize once again, in the humanitarian and economic fields," Gakharia said at the plenary session of the Georgian parliament, as quoted by the 1TV broadcaster.

Gakharia, who has served as the prime minister since September 2019, has to be re-approved by lawmakers following the October 31 parliamentary elections. He has already presented the government program and updated the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers at the parliament, and its approval is expected at the Thursday plenary session.