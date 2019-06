Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said that Georgia is safe for all tourists, including Russian

"I want to tell the Georgian and international community that Georgia is one of the safest countries in Europe, Tbilisi is one of the safest cities," the prime minister told Imedi tv.

He said the country is safe "for both Russian tourists and for all tourists who come."