Georgia Says 26 People, Mostly Protesters, Injured In Latest Demos
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Georgia's health ministry said Tuesday that 26 people, mostly protesters, were injured in the latest night of anti-government protest in the Caucasus country.
Georgia has been locked in a political crisis since its contested October election, with tens of thousands pro-EU protesters taking to the streets in recent days against the governing Georgian Dream party.
Monday saw the fifth day of consecutive mass protests in Tbilisi following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement last week that the government would shelve talks on EU accession until 2028.
The ministry said "26 individuals, including 23 protesters and three representatives of the ministry of internal affairs" -- a reference to law enforcement officers -- were taken to medical facilities after the protest on Monday.
"None of the injuries are life threatening," it added.
The ministry also said that some of the injured "remain under medical supervision."
Some Western countries have criticised Tbilisi for an excessive police response to the demonstrations, with the UN rights chief saying Monday that he was concerned about the "disproportionate" use of force by law enforcement.
The standoff between riot police and mostly young protesters continued throughout the night into Tuesday, with police using tear gas against hundreds of demonstrators who responded by throwing fireworks.
