Georgia Says to Recall Ambassador in Kiev If Saakashvili Joins Ukrainian Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Georgia will recall its ambassador in Kiev if ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili becomes the deputy prime minister of Ukraine, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Friday.

Saakashvili has recently said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered him a position of the deputy prime minister in charge of reforms.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to us that our strategic partner appoint as a deputy prime minister a person who has been convicted for serious crimes and is wanted ... Georgia will definitely respond to this ... We have not recalled our ambassador but if this decision is taken, we will recall the ambassador, at the very least, for consultations," the prime minister told a briefing.