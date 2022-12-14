Georgia Secretary of State Calls on Assembly to Reform General Election Runoff

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday urged the state's General Assembly to reform and eliminate its runoff process for general elections, following a US Senate runoff race earlier this month.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday urged the state's General Assembly to reform and eliminate its runoff process for general elections, following a US Senate runoff race earlier this month.

"Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a General Election Runoff," Raffensperger said in a statement. "We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I'm calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms."

While Raffensperger called for the elimination of runoffs in Georgia, he added they could select from a wide range of options to address the matter.

Georgia's General Assembly, its bicameral state legislature, convenes in January.

No one wants to deal with politics in the middle of their family holiday, Raffensperger said. It is also challenging for counties to complete an election audit and then execute a runoff in a four-week time period, according to Raffensperger.

Georgia continues to be a national leader in providing safe, secure, and accessible elections, Raffensperger also said.

Earlier this month, Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock won re-election in a runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, granting Democrats a 51-49 majority in the upper chamber. Neither candidate managed to garner a majority of votes during the initial election in November, prompting the runoff.