Georgia Secretary of State Office Receives Prosecutor Letter About Trump Election Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The office of the Georgia Secretary of State has received a letter from the Fulton County prosecutor on its opening a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 state election results, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that we received a letter," the spokesperson said, but declined to provide more details.