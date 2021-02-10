UrduPoint.com
Georgia Secretary Of State Office Receives Prosecutor Letter About Trump Election Probe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:15 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The office of the Georgia Secretary of State has received a letter from the Fulton County prosecutor on its opening a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 state election results, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that we received a letter," the spokesperson said, but declined to provide more details.

