Georgia Secretary Of State Official Says Senate Race Set To Become December Runoff

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Georgia Secretary of State Official Says Senate Race Set to Become December Runoff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The US Senate race in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is set to become a runoff election in December, with neither candidate garnering a majority of votes, Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling said on Wednesday.

"While county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the US Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6," Sterling said via Twitter.

Politico likewise projects the race to head to a runoff, with Warnock holding 49.4% of the vote and Walker 48.5% at 98% of ballots in.

Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver has garnered 81,174 votes, or 2.1%, so far - greater than the difference in votes between Warnock and Walker.

The undecided Senate races in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will determine whether Democrats retain control of the Senate or Republicans obtain a majority of their own. Republicans must win two of the three to win control of the upper chamber.

