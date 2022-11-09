Georgia Senate Race May Head to Runoff as No Candidate Receiving 50% of Votes

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The senate elections in Georgia may go to a second round normally held on December 6, since none of the candidates received over 50% of the vote, according to the results of the ballots count.

After processing 98% of the ballots, Georgia's incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has gained 49.3%, Republican Herschel Walker 48.6%.

"We are not sure if this journey is over today or if there is still a little work yet to do," Warnock said, addressing his supporters in Atlanta.

Local rules stipulate that the elections to go to a runoff if none of the candidates managed to overcome the 50% benchmark necessary to win the race outright. Given that the race is too close to call, the second round of elections in Georgia may be decisive for determining which party will control the upper house of US Congress.