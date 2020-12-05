UrduPoint.com
Georgia Senate Races Will Decide Fate Of Biden Presidency - Obama

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:50 AM

Georgia Senate Races Will Decide Fate of Biden Presidency - Obama

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The outcome of the two US Senate elections still being waged in the state of Georgia will decide the future of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama said on Friday.

"The special election in Georgia is going to determine the course of the Biden and [Presumptive Vice President Elect Kamala] Harris presidency," Obama told a nationally televised broadcast on the C-SPAN network.

Obama said his own experience during his two four year terms of office as president had taught him the importance of having the cooperation of the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress.

"The first two years of my presidency were the most productively legislatively since Lyndon Johsnon. [However] since [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnelll took control it slowed down our ability to implement it slowed down health protection. The Senate really matters," Obama said.

The effective power of the presidency rested on the ability of the president to have a cooperative posture with Congress and that was why Demoratic victories in both Georgia races were so important to wrest control of the upper chamber from the Republicans, Obama added.

