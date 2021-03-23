UrduPoint.com
Georgia Spa Shootings Suspect May Face Murder, Aggravated Assault Charges - Sheriff

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The gunman involved in the spa shootings in the US state of Georgia may face malice murder and aggravated assault charges, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a statement.

"The Cherokee Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting that occurred March 16, 2021," Reynolds said on Monday.

"Working with jurisdictions across Georgia, Robert Aaron Long was quickly apprehended and now faces malice murder and aggravated assault charges in our jurisdiction."

Reynolds said that his office will no longer make any comments on the case at this time because the prosecution is ongoing.

Long allegedly shot and killed eight people late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area in the US state of Georgia.

More Stories From World

