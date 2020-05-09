UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia State Investigator Says Sufficient Evidence Of Murder In Shooting Of Ahmaud Arbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:10 AM

Georgia State Investigator Says Sufficient Evidence of Murder in Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said during a press conference that there is sufficient probable cause for felony murder in the February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man who was gunned down after being confronted by two white men while on a jog in a residential neighborhood in southeast Georgia.

A newly-released viral video sparked racial tensions and nationwide uproar when it showed Arbery slain by father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, who were armed with guns.

"I'm very comfortable in telling you there's more than sufficient probable cause in this case for felony murder," Reynolds told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Reynolds said they were asked by the local District Attorney to intervene in the two-month long investigation, adding that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case on Wednesday and was able to secure the arrest warrants within 36 hours.

Reynolds declined to comment why it took local law enforcement so long to make an arrest.

State investigators are continuing to gather evidence, noting that the viral video is an important piece of evidence, Reynolds said. The individual who shot the video is also being investigated, Reynolds added.

On February 23, Gregory McMichael spotted Arbery jogging and called the police to report a suspicions African American man who could have been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

The video shows Arbery was killed while fighting with Travis McMichael who was armed with a shotgun. The family of the deceased claims that Arbery has become a victim of racial hatred against African Americans.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Glenn County courthouse to demonstrate against racial injustice in Arbery's case.

Related Topics

Murder Police Man Georgia February Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of cost for stem ..

2 hours ago

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

3 hours ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

3 hours ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

5 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

5 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.