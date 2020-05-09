Georgia State Investigator Says Sufficient Evidence of Murder in Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said during a press conference that there is sufficient probable cause for felony murder in the February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man who was gunned down after being confronted by two white men while on a jog in a residential neighborhood in southeast Georgia.

A newly-released viral video sparked racial tensions and nationwide uproar when it showed Arbery slain by father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, who were armed with guns.

"I'm very comfortable in telling you there's more than sufficient probable cause in this case for felony murder," Reynolds told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Reynolds said they were asked by the local District Attorney to intervene in the two-month long investigation, adding that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case on Wednesday and was able to secure the arrest warrants within 36 hours.

Reynolds declined to comment why it took local law enforcement so long to make an arrest.

State investigators are continuing to gather evidence, noting that the viral video is an important piece of evidence, Reynolds said. The individual who shot the video is also being investigated, Reynolds added.

On February 23, Gregory McMichael spotted Arbery jogging and called the police to report a suspicions African American man who could have been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

The video shows Arbery was killed while fighting with Travis McMichael who was armed with a shotgun. The family of the deceased claims that Arbery has become a victim of racial hatred against African Americans.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Glenn County courthouse to demonstrate against racial injustice in Arbery's case.