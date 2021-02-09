WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office has opened an investigation into allegations that former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the state's 2020 election results, Communications Manager for Voter education Walter Jones told Sputnik.

"Yes, I can confirm," Jones said on Monday when asked to confirm reports that Raffensperger has formally opened a probe into Trump's effort to overturn the state's 2020 election results.