Georgia Suspending Entry Of Foreigners For 2 Weeks Over COVID-19 - Government
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:04 PM
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Georgia is suspending entry of foreigners for two weeks amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an adviser to the prime minister said Monday.
"We have decided to restrict entry of all foreign citizens to the country for two weeks, starting tomorrow," Irakly Chikovani told a briefing.