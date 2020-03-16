UrduPoint.com
Georgia Suspending Entry Of Foreigners For 2 Weeks Over COVID-19 - Government

Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:04 PM

Georgia Suspending Entry of Foreigners for 2 Weeks Over COVID-19 - Government

Georgia is suspending entry of foreigners for two weeks amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an adviser to the prime minister said Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Georgia is suspending entry of foreigners for two weeks amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an adviser to the prime minister said Monday.

"We have decided to restrict entry of all foreign citizens to the country for two weeks, starting tomorrow," Irakly Chikovani told a briefing.

