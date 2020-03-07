UrduPoint.com
Georgia Suspends Air Traffic With Italy Over COVID-19 Spread - Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Georgia Suspends Air Traffic With Italy Over COVID-19 Spread - Government

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Tbilisi has decided to suspend direct air traffic with Italy due to the growing number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the European country, the Georgian government said on Friday.

"New resolution has been made by the Council Members within the scope of measures designed to prevent a further spread of COVID-19: ... 2. Direct flights will be suspended with Italy," the government's press service said.

In addition, the authorities decided to introduce border crossing restrictions for both citizens of Georgia and foreign individuals, in particular, they should undergo an intensive medical examination and be put under a two-week quarantine upon arrival in the country.

"Or alternatively: Should present a COVID-19 PCR Lab Test at the border to evidence that they were actually tested in the originating country; if transiting from another country - PCR lab test should be presented from such transit country," the press service added.

So far, there are nine confirmed cases of the disease in Georgia. On a global scale, the total number of the coronavirus infection cases has passed 100,000, with the death toll exceeding 3,400. Meanwhile, over 55,400 people have recovered.

