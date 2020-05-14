Georgia to Allow Beauty Salons to Reopen on May 18, Lift Ban on Gatherings- Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Georgia will lift restrictions on gatherings of more than three people and allowing beauty salons to reopen on May 18, as the spread of the coronavirus in the country is slowing, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

"On May 18, beauty salons and aesthetic medicine centers will open, restrictions limiting the size of group gatherings to three in closed and open spaces will be lifted,"�Gakharia said on his official Facebook page, adding that the lockdown in the city of Marneuli, the last part of the country still under strict quarantine, will be also lifted on that day.

Georgia declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March, and the authorities have extended it several times. The state of emergency and the curfew are set to expire on May 22, and, according to the authorities, it will most likely not be extended any further.

The country confirmed just five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and the total stands at 652. At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by one to 12.