Georgia To Allow Direct Flights To Russia By Non-Sanctioned Airlines - Economic Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-Sanctioned Airlines - Economic Ministry

Georgia will allow airlines that are not under western sanctions to conduct direct flights to Russia, Deputy Economic Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said on Wednesday, adding that Tbilisi has not yet received any notifications from Moscow about resumption of flights

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia.

In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15.

"We clearly state our position that not a single airline that is under sanctions will operate in Georgia ... at this stage, Georgia has not issued any permission, since it has not yet received notification from either the airlines or the state," Kvrivishvili told reporters, adding that "all airlines that are not under sanctions will be able to operate direct flights" if they apply for permission.

