Georgia To Begin Lifting Coronavirus Measures Monday As Spread Slows - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Georgia to Begin Lifting Coronavirus Measures Monday as Spread Slows - Prime Minister

The Georgian government on April 27 will begin lifting coronavirus-related restrictions imposed as part of the state of emergency, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Georgian government on April 27 will begin lifting coronavirus-related restrictions imposed as part of the state of emergency, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday.

"On April 27, the first stage of the opening of the economy will begin.

Starting Monday, the movement of cars, taxis will be fully allowed, online trading will be allowed, delivery services will be fully allowed to return to work and the opening of some farmers' markets will be allowed," Gakharia said at a cabinet meeting.

The prime minister presented a six-step program to gradually reopen the country's facilities with the option of reverting to lockdown in case of an uptick in new coronavirus cases.

The southern Caucasus nation confirmed just six new cases on Friday, with the overall reaching 431 with five fatalities.

