Georgia to Buy Additional Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles From US for $26.2Mln

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Georgia is set to acquire a new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States for over $26 million, the Caucasian nation's government announced on Monday.

"To strengthen the defense capabilities of Georgia's Armed Forces, and improve anti-armor capacities, the Government is working on procuring an additional supply of Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles," the governmental press service said.

The military equipment will be purchased through a simplified procurement procedure under an intergovernmental agreement.

"Given the priorities of the Defense Ministry, it has been decided that the financing to this end, amounting to 26,246,866 USD, will be covered with the amount allocated by the US and, in line with the agreement between the Governments of the United States and Georgia, with sums transferred from Georgia's state budget," the press service said.

The deal was concluded on August 3 after the Department of State established that the contract does not contradict external policies and the national security of the US.

Georgia bought Javelin systems from the US from 2017 until 2019. Washington has also supplied other post-Soviet countries with the anti-tank missiles, such as Estonia and Ukraine.