TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Georgian government is extending the state of emergency over the coronavirus until May 22, Irakli Chikovani, an aide to the prime minister, said Tuesday.

"The decision was made to prolong the state of emergency until May 22, the corresponding decision of the government was sent to the president for approval," Chikovani said Tuesday.