Georgia To Extend State Of Emergency Until May 22 - Prime Minister's Aide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:13 PM
The Georgian government is extending the state of emergency over the coronavirus until May 22, Irakli Chikovani, an aide to the prime minister, said Tuesday
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Georgian government is extending the state of emergency over the coronavirus until May 22, Irakli Chikovani, an aide to the prime minister, said Tuesday.
"The decision was made to prolong the state of emergency until May 22, the corresponding decision of the government was sent to the president for approval," Chikovani said Tuesday.