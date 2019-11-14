UrduPoint.com
Georgia To Hold Parliament Elections Oct 31, 2020, Early Vote Out Of Question-Ruling Party

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:21 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Georgia will not call early parliamentary elections after the legislature has failed to pass amendments to the constitution on changing the election system, therefore, the elections will be held next October, Irakli Kobakhidze, the executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the parliament failed to pass amendments, envisioning a switch from the mixed to the proportional system.

"Early elections are out of question. We should prepare for the parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 31, 2020. This is the agenda, according to which we should act," Kobakhidze told reporters.

More Stories From World

