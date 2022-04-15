Georgia to Investigate Planned Provocation During Lawmakers' Visit to Kiev

Georgia's state security service has launched an investigation into reports of a planned attack on a Georgian lawmaker during an upcoming visit of the Georgian parliamentary delegation to Kiev, Georgian media reported on Friday

Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Gia Volski accused the opposition United National Movement party, members of which had refused to join the delegation, of preparing a provocation during the lawmakers' visit to Kiev.

The visit seeks to express solidarity with the Ukrainians in the wake of the Russian military operation.

The security service has begun an investigation under article 325 of the country's Criminal Code, which pertains to attacks on political figures, Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 said. The officers have already informed their Ukrainian colleagues of the matter, the news added.

The parliamentary delegates were reportedly expected to leave for Ukraine around 5 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on Friday.