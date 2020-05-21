Georgia to Lift Coronavirus State of Emergency, Curfew - Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia

Georgia will lift the nationwide state of emergency and curfew on Friday, but keep part of the restrictions in force as the COVID-19 outbreak is not yet over, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Georgia will lift the nationwide state of emergency and curfew on Friday, but keep part of the restrictions in force as the COVID-19 outbreak is not yet over, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

The country has been in a state of emergency and keeping to a curfew from 09:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. local time (17:00 to 2:00 GMT) since March 21. The government has extended the lockdown several times.

"The state of emergency will not be extended, and therefore, curfew will be canceled. However, the virus did not disappear ... Our responsibility will be even bigger after the emergency is lifted, and the requirements of the Health Ministry experts will be even more important.

Certain restrictions from the health ministry will be kept," Gakharia said during a government session.

According to the prime minister, the Georgian parliament will vote on a bill that allows the authorities to impose COVID-19 restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency.

Georgia has so far confirmed 721 COVID-19 cases, 485 recoveries and 12 coronavirus-related deaths. On Thursday, the health authorities confirmed eight new cases.