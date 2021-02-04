UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia To Lift COVID-Related Restrictions Ahead Of Schedule - Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:54 PM

Georgia to Lift COVID-Related Restrictions Ahead of Schedule - Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia

The COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia will be lifted ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday while also announcing the opening of restaurants and schools

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia will be lifted ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday while also announcing the opening of restaurants and schools.

"From Monday, February 8, the operation of municipal transport will be resumed throughout the country ...

Also, markets will resume work from Monday. From February 15, our children will continue their studies in classrooms .... From February 15, catering facilities and restaurants will be able to start working in open spaces," Gakharia said at a government meeting.

According to the prime minister, the COVID0-19 related restrictions will remain in effect only on weekends.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Georgia February Market From Government

Recent Stories

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

2 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

10 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

11 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

55 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.