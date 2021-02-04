Georgia to Lift COVID-Related Restrictions Ahead of Schedule - Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia

The COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia will be lifted ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday while also announcing the opening of restaurants and schools

"From Monday, February 8, the operation of municipal transport will be resumed throughout the country ...

Also, markets will resume work from Monday. From February 15, our children will continue their studies in classrooms .... From February 15, catering facilities and restaurants will be able to start working in open spaces," Gakharia said at a government meeting.

According to the prime minister, the COVID0-19 related restrictions will remain in effect only on weekends.