Georgia to Lose 1Mln Russian Tourists, $710Mln by 2020 - Tourism Administration

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Georgia will lose one million Russian tourists and two billion lari ($710 million ) in profit by the end of 2019 due to Russia 's ban on passenger flights to the country, head of Georgian National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili said Tuesday.

"In 2018, 1.4 million Russian citizens visited Georgia, revenues amounted to two billion lari. This year, the number of Russian tourists was expected to reach 1.7 million people, the profit [was expected to reach] 2.5 billion lari. According to our projections, we will lose about 1 million Russian tourists and up to 2 billion lari by the end of the year," Kvrivishvili said in an interview with local First Channel.

She also stressed that in 2018 most Russian tourists had come to Georgia by car, according to statistics. However, the first five months of 2019 showed that almost 80 percent of Russian tourists had chosen to travel by plane.

Kvrivishvili also noted that it was crucial to continue conveying the message that Georgia was a safe place for any tourist.

"At the moment, the most important thing to do is to continue reporting that Georgia is a safe destination.

Our team is doing its best to make sure that any tourist from any country does not doubt that," Kvrivishvili said.

Russian officials have repeatedly celled Georgia an "unsafe place" for Russian tourists since June 20, when protests in Tbilisi against a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy began. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building where the meeting was taking place but were dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called Russia an "enemy and occupying state." Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, has described Zourabichvili's remarks as unprofessional.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening national security measures and ordering Russian airlines to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting from July 8. The decree also advised Russian tour operators to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.