Georgia to Officially Certify Narrow Biden Election Win Later on Friday - State Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The US state of Georgia will announce certifying the presidential election recount results later on Friday afternoon, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told a press conference in Atlanta.

"As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct," Raffensperger said on Friday. "The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the Secretary of State's Office or of courts or of either campaign.''

According to the figures released by Raffensperger's office on Thursday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden won by a very narrow margin of slightly more than 12,000 ballots, or 0.

25 percent of the ballots cast. Biden won 2,474,470 votes or 49.50 percent and President Donald Trump won 2,461,833 votes or 49.25 percent.

According to Georgia law, Raffensperger must officially certify the results by 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday afternoon, giving Governor Brian Kemp a 24-hour period to confirm the certification of the 16-member Electoral College representing the state.

Trump's campaign has 48 hours to call for a recount since Biden's margin of victory was less than 0.5 percent.