Georgia to Only Use AstraZeneca Vaccine for People Over 55 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Georgia decided to use the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only to inoculate people who are over 55 years old, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"In Georgia, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given to people who are over 55 years old. Individuals who have already been vaccinated with AstraZeneca can safely receive a second dose of the vaccine after the appropriate interval [time] passes. the AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to be given in Georgia, as the age group over 55 is quite wide," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

As of now, over 15,000 people have been vaccinated in the South Caucasus country, which uses COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca as of now.

A number of countries in Europe and elsewhere have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine among young people amid reports about blood clot events as its side effect.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) came up with a long-awaited evaluation of the AstraZeneca vaccine's safety on Wednesday, recommending that blood clots be listed as a "very rare" side effect. The EU regulator still insists that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The EMA stressed that it was important to keep using all available vaccines.