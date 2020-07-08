Georgia is ready to resume direct air traffic and open the borders with Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia without limitations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Irakli Chikovani, the prime minister's spokesman, said on Wednesday at a press conference

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Georgia is ready to resume direct air traffic and open the borders with Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia without limitations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Irakli Chikovani, the prime minister's spokesman, said on Wednesday at a press conference.

The decision was made after the European Union in late June included Georgia on the list of safe countries and issued a recommendation on the possible reopening of borders to these countries.

"As of today, of the countries who have opened their borders to Georgia without reservation, Georgia, on the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council, will unconditionally open its borders to the following 5 countries: 1) Germany 2) France 3) Latvia 4) Lithuania 5) Estonia," Chikovani said, as quoted in the government's press release.

According to the spokesman, citizens of the countries in question will not be required to quarantine upon their arrival in Georgia and can use direct flights to the country for any type of visit.

However, they will be obliged to fill out a special e-form, noting their travel history over the past 14 days, as well as the location of their stay in Georgia and contact information. If they have visited countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation or have a high temperature upon their arrival, they are to be tested for the coronavirus.

"In addition, negotiations are underway with international airlines to resume air travel and regular flights with the 5 EU member states who have unconditionally reopened their borders to Georgia. In particular, an agreement has been reached with Lufthansa to carry out 2 flights a week to Munich starting in August. We are also negotiating with Air Baltic and Air France," Chikovani said.

The official also said that to encourage economic activities in Georgia, the country would allow business trips from all countries without reservation, adding that these visitors will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test at their own expense every 72 hours, or a 14-day quarantine.