UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia To Open Borders To Citizens Of 5 EU Member States Without Limits- Gov't Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:52 PM

Georgia to Open Borders to Citizens of 5 EU Member States Without Limits- Gov't Spokesman

Georgia is ready to resume direct air traffic and open the borders with Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia without limitations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Irakli Chikovani, the prime minister's spokesman, said on Wednesday at a press conference

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Georgia is ready to resume direct air traffic and open the borders with Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia without limitations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Irakli Chikovani, the prime minister's spokesman, said on Wednesday at a press conference.

The decision was made after the European Union in late June included Georgia on the list of safe countries and issued a recommendation on the possible reopening of borders to these countries.

"As of today, of the countries who have opened their borders to Georgia without reservation, Georgia, on the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council, will unconditionally open its borders to the following 5 countries: 1) Germany 2) France 3) Latvia 4) Lithuania 5) Estonia," Chikovani said, as quoted in the government's press release.

According to the spokesman, citizens of the countries in question will not be required to quarantine upon their arrival in Georgia and can use direct flights to the country for any type of visit.

However, they will be obliged to fill out a special e-form, noting their travel history over the past 14 days, as well as the location of their stay in Georgia and contact information. If they have visited countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation or have a high temperature upon their arrival, they are to be tested for the coronavirus.

"In addition, negotiations are underway with international airlines to resume air travel and regular flights with the 5 EU member states who have unconditionally reopened their borders to Georgia. In particular, an agreement has been reached with Lufthansa to carry out 2 flights a week to Munich starting in August. We are also negotiating with Air Baltic and Air France," Chikovani said.

The official also said that to encourage economic activities in Georgia, the country would allow business trips from all countries without reservation, adding that these visitors will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test at their own expense every 72 hours, or a 14-day quarantine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business France European Union Visit Traffic Germany Munich Estonia Georgia Lithuania Latvia June August All From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

24 minutes ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

39 minutes ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

54 minutes ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

1 hour ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.