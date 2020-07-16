UrduPoint.com
Georgia To Open Entry For Foreign Freelancers, Telecommuters - Economy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:12 PM

Georgia is allowing self-employed foreigners and freelancers to legally enter the country and work remotely as part of the strategy to reopen borders amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development said on Thursday

"Government to allow #intCitizens [international citizens] to work remotely from #Georgia, As part of the strategy to gradually open the country, the Georgian Government has decided to allow foreign citizens to enter Georgia under a special regime," the ministry tweeted.

According to Economy Minister Natia Turnava, foreigners wishing to work remotely in Georgia need to stay in the country for at least six months.

Freelance workers also need to fill out an online application form and obtain preliminary confirmation before entering the country.

The minister added that foreigners would need to go through a 14-day quarantine at their own expense and obtain travel insurance for six months.

Georgia banned entry for travelers in March amid the pandemic. At the moment, the country has opened borders for only five countries France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

