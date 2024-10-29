Georgia To Partially Recount Votes In Disputed Poll
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Georgia's central election commission said it will partially recount ballots Tuesday after opposition parties denounced the weekend parliamentary election as "stolen".
Defying the EU's concerns over the vote, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- current holder of the bloc's rotating presidency and the Kremlin's closest EU associate -- arrived in Tbilisi on Monday and hailed the vote as democratic.
Pro-Western opposition parties have refused to recognise the results of Saturday's vote, which they claim was falsified in favour of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
Tens of thousands joined a protest rally in Tbilisi on Monday and a fresh anti-government demonstration was announced for Tuesday evening.
Georgia's electoral commission said in a statement that "district election commissions will conduct recounts of ballots from five polling stations randomly selected in each election district," making up about 14 percent of the vote.
According to near-complete results announced by the commission, the ruling Georgian Dream party won 53.
9 percent, compared with the 37.7 percent for a union of four opposition alliances.
President Salome Zurabishvili has declared the election results "illegitimate", alleging election interference by a "Russian special operation", a claim that was rejected by the Kremlin.
Opposition parties have said they would not enter the new "illegitimate" parliament and demanded "fresh" elections run by an "international election administration".
The United States and European Union have condemned electoral "irregularities".
A group of Georgia's leading election monitors on Monday said that they had uncovered evidence of complex, large-scale fraud and demanded the annulment of at least 15 percent of votes cast.
Data analyst Levan Kvirkvelia said on X that "(voting) data provides solid evidence supporting the argument of ballot stuffing/miscounting."
"This manipulation occurred exclusively in rural areas, and we can say that the ruling party committed electoral fraud," he added.
Recent Stories
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
More Stories From World
-
Oil giant BP reports drop in third-quarter net profit46 minutes ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag46 minutes ago
-
New service center launched to enhance China-Pakistan cooperation in agriculture56 minutes ago
-
De Zorzi ton steers S. Africa to 205-1 against Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head1 hour ago
-
World's first green energy island sails into cost storm2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for evolving guidelines to regulate dual use of technology2 hours ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag3 hours ago
-
Georgia to partially recount disputed votes3 hours ago
-
Grieving parents fight to make Bulgaria's killer roads safer3 hours ago
-
Spain seeks ground-breaking law for great apes3 hours ago
-
Countdown to Busan: is a plastic pollution treaty in reach?4 hours ago