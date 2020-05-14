Georgia to Resume Post-Pandemic Tourism With Israel First - Prime Minister

Israel will become the first country with which Georgia is going to resume tourism after the coronavirus-related lockdown is lifted, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Israel will become the first country with which Georgia is going to resume tourism after the coronavirus-related lockdown is lifted, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

Georgia is due to reopen borders for international tourism after the quarantine on July 1.

"We are in successful talks with several countries and they will end with an acceptable result for us. The first such country will be Israel, with which we will have a safe green corridor, which, in turn, will enable us to soon receive tourists from this country and do everything for greeting them in the way that corresponds to our country and take care of their health," Gakharia said at a cabinet meeting.

He listed the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and the Baltic states, as well as its immediate neighbors, among countries with which Tbilisi is in talks over resuming tourism.

According to Gakharia's earlier statements, Georgia will reboot domestic tourism on June 15 and completely open up to foreign tourist arrivals from July 1. The country, located in the Caucasus region, has long been striving to advertise itself as the world's first one to resume tourism after the pandemic.