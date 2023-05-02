Georgia to Skip US-Led Defender 23 Drills - Ministry

The Georgian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it will not participate in the US Army-led Defender 23 exercises underway in Europe

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Georgian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it will not participate in the US Army-led Defender 23 exercises underway in Europe.

The South Caucasus nation was initially listed among the NATO and partner nations participating in the drills that began on April 22 and will run through June 23.

The ministry said Georgia already participated this year in four multinational military exercises hosted by Germany, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Turkey and would itself host an exercise by the end of the year, as well as send troops to drills in Turkey, Estonia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, Azerbaijan, and the United Kingdom.

Defender 23 is a US European Command-directed exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between US and NATO allies and partners. It includes more than 7,800 US and 15,000 service members from allied and partner nations.