Georgia to Start Receiving Foreign Tourists on July 1 - Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Georgia, which closed borders for tourists in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will start receiving foreign guests from July 1, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

"From June 15, Georgia will be opened for providing local touristic services, and on July 1 Georgia will be ready to receive foreign tourists.

To do this, we will ensure a safe corridor at land borders with neighboring countries, and a safe corridor in terms of bilateral negotiations with countries that we are interested in, in terms of tourism. Georgia will be one of the first countries to open its borders and infrastructure for receiving foreign guests," Gakharia said.

He called on all the agencies to focus on thorough preparations.