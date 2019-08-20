Georgia TV Anchor Who Insulted Putin Fired by New Broadcaster Leadership -Director-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) New Director-General of the Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 Paata Salia said that several famous journalists, including Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted Russian President Vladimir Putin during a live broadcast, had been fired.

"I confirm that the broadcaster's director of information service, Nodar Meladze, has been fired over a conflict of interests. Several other journalists, who are on vacation now, have already been fired," Salia said at a press briefing, adding that Gabunia was in the list of the fired journalists.

In early July, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a sharp monologue targeting the Russian president. The speech contained extremely obscene language.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the insulting remarks made by Gabunia, calling them an unprecedentedly dishonorable escapade and expressing hope that relevant bodies and the journalistic community would provide an adequate response.

Both Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze also firmly condemned Gabunia's remarks.

Relations between Russia and Georgia have been on a downward spiral since 2008 when the countries severed the diplomatic ties after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The tensions between the nations took an unprecedented turn following mass anti-Russia rallies in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi that erupted in late June.