Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova Want to Expand Use of EU Benefits - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The foreign ministers of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, the associate states of the Eastern Partnership Initiative, signed a joint statement on the integration into the European Union, initiating a gradual transition to unlimited access to the four EU freedoms, common market for goods, services, capital and labor, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Thursday.

"On December 5, 2019, in Slovakia, Bratislava, within the framework of the 'Eastern Partnership Initiative,' a joint statement was signed by the foreign ministers of the EU's associate partners [Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine] regarding the integration of the aforementioned states into the EU. It is important to establish a dialogue format between the three associate states and the EU, initiated by Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova in terms of harmonizing transport and energy systems, as well as other aspects," Zalkaliani wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister added that the three countries took the initiative to gradually receive unlimited access to the four freedoms provided within the framework of the EU functions. The joint statement emphasizes the right of sovereign states to freely determine their future.

"The document says that the desire of the associate states for European integration is determined by the choice of the people and that the above-mentioned states should remain free from pressure from any other third party," Zalkaliani added.

The Eastern Partnership Initiative aims to increase the level of integration and political cooperation that former Soviet republics � Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine � have with respect to the EU economy, as well as increasing financial support for them. This does not imply prospects for EU accession.