Georgia Urges US to Lift Visa Restrictions on Judges Accused of 'Corruption'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Georgia expects the United States to share proof of corruption among its judges or lift visa restrictions announced this week by State Secretary Antony Blinken, the Georgian foreign minister said Thursday.

"The decision of the US State Department to designate judges, which was made public lacking any evidence, is completely incomprehensible and unacceptable," Ilia Darchiashvili wrote in an open letter to his US counterpart.

"We express hope that the State Department will either provide relevant evidence or reconsiders its decision.

Otherwise, the Georgian state and the Georgian people will perceive this as pressure exerted on the independent judiciary of a sovereign state," he added.

Blinken said on Wednesday that four of 14 members of the High Council of Justice � Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze � were barred from traveling to the United States due to their alleged involvement in "significant corruption."