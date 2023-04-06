Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Georgia Urges US To Lift Visa Restrictions On Judges Accused Of 'Corruption'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Georgia Urges US to Lift Visa Restrictions on Judges Accused of 'Corruption'

Georgia expects the United States to share proof of corruption among its judges or lift visa restrictions announced this week by State Secretary Antony Blinken, the Georgian foreign minister said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Georgia expects the United States to share proof of corruption among its judges or lift visa restrictions announced this week by State Secretary Antony Blinken, the Georgian foreign minister said Thursday.

"The decision of the US State Department to designate judges, which was made public lacking any evidence, is completely incomprehensible and unacceptable," Ilia Darchiashvili wrote in an open letter to his US counterpart.

"We express hope that the State Department will either provide relevant evidence or reconsiders its decision.

Otherwise, the Georgian state and the Georgian people will perceive this as pressure exerted on the independent judiciary of a sovereign state," he added.

Blinken said on Wednesday that four of 14 members of the High Council of Justice � Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze � were barred from traveling to the United States due to their alleged involvement in "significant corruption."

Related Topics

Corruption Georgia United States Visa From Share

Recent Stories

NA body on PA&SS held meeting under chairmanship M ..

NA body on PA&SS held meeting under chairmanship MNA Saira Bano

7 minutes ago
 VP Harris to Announce Major Deal to Deploy 1.2GW o ..

VP Harris to Announce Major Deal to Deploy 1.2GW of Solar Power in Georgia - Whi ..

8 minutes ago
 Mbappe angered by PSG's use of his image in advert ..

Mbappe angered by PSG's use of his image in advertising campaign

8 minutes ago
 US Review of Afghan Exit to Be Released Thursday, ..

US Review of Afghan Exit to Be Released Thursday, Outlines Lessons Learned - Kir ..

8 minutes ago
 Hailey College organises workshop for PhD scholars ..

Hailey College organises workshop for PhD scholars

8 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues code ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues code of conduct for Punjab, NA by-p ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.