Georgia Vote Marred By 'pressure' On Voters: International Observers
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Georgia's parliamentary elections were marred by pressure on voters and an "uneven playing field", international observers said Sunday, after the ruling party declared a resounding victory.
Official results showed the incumbent Georgian Dream party on course to win a majority of seats, an outcome decried as "fraudulent" by opposition groups.
Brussels had warned that Saturday's vote, seen as a crucial test of democracy in the Caucasus country, would determine EU-candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.
The vote was "marred by an uneven playing field, pressure and tension," a joint observation mission from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Council of Europe, European Parliament, and NATO said in a statement.
The observers said that while the election day was generally well organised, it was "marked by a tense environment".
"The uneven playing field... undermines trust in the outcome," the statement read.
The wide choice voters had been offered "is not enough to bring an election in line with international democratic principles," the observers said.
Opposition parties alleged incidents of ballot stuffing and intimidation during voting, and called the results "fraudulent."
The election result sets the stage for a political showdown that analysts warn could derail Georgia's European aspirations.
In power since 2012, Georgian Dream initially pursued a liberal pro-Western policy agenda. But it has reversed course over the last two years.
Georgia was gripped by mass protests earlier this year over what the opposition saw as government attempts to curtail democratic freedoms and steer the country of four million off its pro-Western course and towards Russia's orbit.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
Dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming7 minutes ago
-
Syria Kurd force denies links to Ankara attack as Turkey strikes7 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says 8 killed in Israel strike near coastal city of Sidon7 minutes ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in election: Broadcaster NHK17 minutes ago
-
War casts shadow over Lebanon's ancient Baalbek36 minutes ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in snap vote: broadcaster NHK projections36 minutes ago
-
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine36 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity with Kashmiris1 hour ago
-
Mbappe and Real Madrid shaken by Clasico thrashing2 hours ago
-
Centre-left tipped to take power as Lithuanians vote2 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon after Iran strikes2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results2 hours ago