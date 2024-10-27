Open Menu

Georgia Vote Marred By 'pressure' On Voters: International Observers

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Georgia's parliamentary elections were marred by pressure on voters and an "uneven playing field", international observers said Sunday, after the ruling party declared a resounding victory.

Official results showed the incumbent Georgian Dream party on course to win a majority of seats, an outcome decried as "fraudulent" by opposition groups.

Brussels had warned that Saturday's vote, seen as a crucial test of democracy in the Caucasus country, would determine EU-candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.

The vote was "marred by an uneven playing field, pressure and tension," a joint observation mission from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Council of Europe, European Parliament, and NATO said in a statement.

The observers said that while the election day was generally well organised, it was "marked by a tense environment".

"The uneven playing field... undermines trust in the outcome," the statement read.

The wide choice voters had been offered "is not enough to bring an election in line with international democratic principles," the observers said.

Opposition parties alleged incidents of ballot stuffing and intimidation during voting, and called the results "fraudulent."

The election result sets the stage for a political showdown that analysts warn could derail Georgia's European aspirations.

In power since 2012, Georgian Dream initially pursued a liberal pro-Western policy agenda. But it has reversed course over the last two years.

Georgia was gripped by mass protests earlier this year over what the opposition saw as government attempts to curtail democratic freedoms and steer the country of four million off its pro-Western course and towards Russia's orbit.

