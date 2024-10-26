Georgia Votes In Crucial Test For Democracy, EU Ambitions
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Georgians go to the polls on Saturday in watershed elections widely seen as decisive for the fate of the country's fledgling democracy and European aspirations.
The parliamentary elections pit an unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces against a ruling party accused of democratic backsliding and shifting towards Russia.
Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.
Opinion polls indicate opposition parties could get enough votes to form a coalition government to supplant the ruling Georgian Dream party, controlled by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.
"Georgia's traditionally fractured opposition forces have managed to forge an unprecedented united front against Georgian Dream," said analyst Gela Vasadze at Georgia's Strategic Analysis Centre.
"But if the ruling party attempts to stay in power regardless of the election outcome, then there is the risk of post-electoral turmoil.
"
Georgian Dream says it wants to win a supermajority which will allow it to pass a constitutional ban on all major opposition parties.
In power since 2012, the party initially pursued a liberal pro-Western policy agenda. But over the last two years the party has reversed course.
Its campaign has centred on a conspiracy theory about a "global war party" that controls Western institutions and is seeking to drag Georgia into the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a country still scarred by Russia's 2008 invasion, the party has offered voters bogeyman stories about an imminent threat of war, which only Georgian Dream could prevent.
In a recent tv interview, Ivanishvili painted a grotesque image of the West where "orgies are taking place right in the streets".
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From World
-
Suarez and Alba give Miami winning start in MLS Cup playoffs2 minutes ago
-
Sainz tops times as Russell crashes in Mexico GP practice2 minutes ago
-
Iran state TV says 'strong explosions' heard around Tehran2 minutes ago
-
Hunting rifles and 'hassle:' Democrats struggle for rural votes in Pennsylvania2 minutes ago
-
US election pollsters in hot-seat after recent misses2 minutes ago
-
Trump to hold rally in legendary New York arena12 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at 31st China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair32 minutes ago
-
Fils, Shelton set for friendly fire in Basel semi-finals52 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth announces Ghana foreign minister as new secretary general1 hour ago
-
India 81-1 in fight to deny New Zealand historic series win1 hour ago
-
Washington Post says will not endorse Harris or Trump in election2 hours ago
-
Cage rage: How AI still divides actors and studios2 hours ago