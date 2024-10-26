Georgia Votes In Crucial Test For Democracy, EU Ambitions
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Georgians go to the polls on Saturday in watershed elections widely seen as decisive for the fate of the country's fledgling democracy and European aspirations.
The parliamentary elections pit an unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces against a ruling party accused of democratic backsliding and shifting towards Russia.
Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.
Opinion polls indicate opposition parties could get enough votes to form a coalition government to supplant the ruling Georgian Dream party, controlled by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.
"Georgia's traditionally fractured opposition forces have managed to forge an unprecedented united front against Georgian Dream," said analyst Gela Vasadze at Georgia's Strategic Analysis Centre.
"But if the ruling party attempts to stay in power regardless of the election outcome, then there is the risk of post-electoral turmoil.
"
Georgian Dream says it wants to win a supermajority which will allow it to pass a constitutional ban on all major opposition parties.
In power since 2012, the party initially pursued a liberal pro-Western policy agenda. But over the last two years the party has reversed course.
Its campaign has centred on a conspiracy theory about a "global war party" that controls Western institutions and is seeking to drag Georgia into the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a country still scarred by Russia's 2008 invasion, the party has offered voters bogeyman stories about an imminent threat of war, which only Georgian Dream could prevent.
In a recent tv interview, Ivanishvili painted a grotesque image of the West where "orgies are taking place right in the streets".
