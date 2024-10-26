Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Georgians voted on Saturday in elections that will determine the fledgling democracy's European aspirations amid a push by the ruling party to turn the ex-Soviet republic into a Moscow ally.

The parliamentary election pits an unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces against the ruling Georgian Dream accused of stifling democracy and turning towards Russia.

Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.

Opinion polls indicate opposition parties could get enough votes to form a coalition to supplant Georgian Dream, controlled by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili -- at loggerheads with the ruling party -- said after casting her ballot: "Tonight, there will victory for all of Georgia.

"I am confident that this day will determine Georgia's future, the future for which I returned to this country 22 years ago," said the Paris-born daughter of Georgian emigres who fled to France following Georgia's annexation by Russia in 1921.

At another polling station in central Tbilisi, 48-year-old musician Giorgi Kipshidze told AFP: "I voted for the opposition, and I am sure they are going to win today."