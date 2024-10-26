Georgia Votes In Key Test For Democracy, EU Ambitions
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Georgians voted on Saturday in elections that will determine the fledgling democracy's European aspirations, amid growing concerns over the ruling party's pro-Russian drift.
The parliamentary election pits an unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces against the ruling Georgian Dream accused of stifling democracy and turning towards Russia.
Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union-candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.
Opinion polls in the country of four million indicate opposition parties could get enough votes to form a coalition to supplant Georgian Dream, controlled by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.
Pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili said the vote would "determine Georgia's future", while the chair of the United National Movement opposition party, Tina Bokuchava, promised a "great day of national victory".
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said he was confident Georgian Dream would win a commanding majority in the 150-seat parliament, calling for "maximum mobilisation" of supporters.
Central Election Commission spokeswoman, Natia Ioseliani, said turnout was 22 percent by noon (0800 GMT), four hours after voting began.
