Open Menu

Georgia Votes In Key Test For Democracy, EU Ambitions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Georgians voted on Saturday in elections that will determine the fledgling democracy's European aspirations, amid growing concerns over the ruling party's pro-Russian drift.

The parliamentary election pits an unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces against the ruling Georgian Dream accused of stifling democracy and turning towards Russia.

Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union-candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.

Opinion polls in the country of four million indicate opposition parties could get enough votes to form a coalition to supplant Georgian Dream, controlled by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili said the vote would "determine Georgia's future", while the chair of the United National Movement opposition party, Tina Bokuchava, promised a "great day of national victory".

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said he was confident Georgian Dream would win a commanding majority in the 150-seat parliament, calling for "maximum mobilisation" of supporters.

Central Election Commission spokeswoman, Natia Ioseliani, said turnout was 22 percent by noon (0800 GMT), four hours after voting began.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Brussels Tbilisi Georgia Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

4 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

7 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

15 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

15 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

15 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

15 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

16 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

16 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

16 hours ago

More Stories From World