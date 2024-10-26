Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Georgians voted on Saturday in elections that will determine the fledgling democracy's European aspirations, amid growing concerns the ruling party is drifting towards Russia.

The parliamentary election pits an unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces against the ruling Georgian Dream accused of stifling democracy and pivoting towards Moscow.

Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union-candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.

Opinion polls in the country of four million indicate opposition parties could get enough votes to form a coalition to supplant Georgian Dream, controlled by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili said the vote would "determine Georgia's future", while the chair of the United National Movement opposition party, Tina Bokuchava, promised a "great day of national victory".

The Central Election Commission said the vote was running smoothly, but the opposition shared videos of an alleged ballot stuffing incident in the south-eastern village of Sadakhlo.

"Bidzina Ivanishvili's thugs are desperate to cling onto power and will resort to anything to subvert the election process," Bokuchava said.

"They are stuffing ballot boxes, bullying voters and beating observers."

Mamuka Mdinaradze, a ruling party leader, rejected her claims as a "provocation" staged by the opposition, while the electoral commission nullified all the votes cast at that precinct.

Georgian Dream says it is confident it can win a commanding majority of the 150-seat parliament, calling for a "maximum mobilisation" of its supporters.