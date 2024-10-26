Open Menu

Georgia Votes In Key Test For Democracy, EU Ambitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Georgians voted on Saturday in elections that will determine the fledgling democracy's European aspirations, amid growing concerns the ruling party is drifting towards Russia.

The parliamentary election pits an unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces against the ruling Georgian Dream accused of stifling democracy and pivoting towards Moscow.

Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union-candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.

Opinion polls in the country of four million indicate opposition parties could get enough votes to form a coalition to supplant Georgian Dream, controlled by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili said the vote would "determine Georgia's future", while the chair of the United National Movement opposition party, Tina Bokuchava, promised a "great day of national victory".

The Central Election Commission said the vote was running smoothly, but the opposition shared videos of an alleged ballot stuffing incident in the south-eastern village of Sadakhlo.

"Bidzina Ivanishvili's thugs are desperate to cling onto power and will resort to anything to subvert the election process," Bokuchava said.

"They are stuffing ballot boxes, bullying voters and beating observers."

Mamuka Mdinaradze, a ruling party leader, rejected her claims as a "provocation" staged by the opposition, while the electoral commission nullified all the votes cast at that precinct.

Georgian Dream says it is confident it can win a commanding majority of the 150-seat parliament, calling for a "maximum mobilisation" of its supporters.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Brussels Tbilisi Georgia All Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

6 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

9 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

18 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

18 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

18 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

18 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

18 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

18 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

18 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

18 hours ago

More Stories From World