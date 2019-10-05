UrduPoint.com
Georgia Wants Air Traffic With Russia To Be Resumed As Soon As Possible - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

Georgia Wants Air Traffic With Russia to Be Resumed as Soon as Possible - Foreign Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Georgia seeks to have direct flights to and from Russia resumed as soon as possible, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and Georgia should seize the opportune moment for resuming air traffic.

"Our wish is for this decision to be taken as soon as possible ... we only welcome if this process resumes soon. Relations between peoples and tourism promote de-escalation," Zalkaliani told journalists.

Relations between Moscow and Tbilisi worsened in 2008 after Russia recognized the former Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states and helped protect them from Georgian troops trying to re-establish control.

The situation escalated last month, as massive protests broke out in Tbilisi after a Russian lawmaker participating in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat, a move that was seen as offensive. Clashes prompted Russia to halt air traffic to Georgia over security concerns.

