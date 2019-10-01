Georgia Welcomes All Steps Aimed at Improving Relations With Russia - Prime Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Tuesday that he welcomes all changes aimed at improving relations with Russia, including the possible resumption of direct air travel between the two countries

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani held a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York last Thursday. The ministers discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as regional security issues.

"This meeting took place in full synchronization with our international friends. Georgia must do everything to ensure that the grave and most acute problems between the two countries are resolved," Gakharia told reporters in Tbilisi commenting on the ministerial meeting.

"I welcome all the changes that can be aimed at improving the situation, such as the resumption of [direct] flights," he added.