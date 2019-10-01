UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Welcomes All Steps Aimed At Improving Relations With Russia - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:35 PM

Georgia Welcomes All Steps Aimed at Improving Relations With Russia - Prime Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Tuesday that he welcomes all changes aimed at improving relations with Russia, including the possible resumption of direct air travel between the two countries

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Tuesday that he welcomes all changes aimed at improving relations with Russia, including the possible resumption of direct air travel between the two countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani held a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York last Thursday. The ministers discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as regional security issues.

"This meeting took place in full synchronization with our international friends. Georgia must do everything to ensure that the grave and most acute problems between the two countries are resolved," Gakharia told reporters in Tbilisi commenting on the ministerial meeting.

"I welcome all the changes that can be aimed at improving the situation, such as the resumption of [direct] flights," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Russia Tbilisi David New York Georgia All

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar sees off Jam Kamal at Lahore airport

4 minutes ago

OGDCL procures 15 modern ambulances for hospitals ..

4 minutes ago

Visit of Lanka team a big honour for country: Punj ..

4 minutes ago

DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

39 minutes ago

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

45 minutes ago

President highlights significance of latest scient ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.