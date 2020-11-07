UrduPoint.com
Georgia Will Not Ascertain 2020 Election Outcome Until After Expected Recount - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The US state of Georgia will not be able to ascertain the outcome of the 2020 presidential election until after it conducts an anticipated recount of the votes, Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said in a press conference on Friday.

"Given the strong probability of a recount, we will not be able to ascertain it," Sterling told reporters when asked whether the outcome of the election will become known over the next several days.

Sterling said the margin between the two candidates - President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden - now stands at 1,585 votes in favor of Biden.

