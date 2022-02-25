Georgia Will Not Join Western Financial Sanctions Against Russia - Prime Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Georgia will not join Western financial and economic sanctions against Russia as this will harm its national interests, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Friday.

"We have studied the actions of partners ... I mean economic and financial sanctions.

And I want to firmly note that Georgia, taking into account the national interests and interests of the people, does not plan to take part in financial and economic sanctions, as this will only harm our country and citizens. Therefore, as a person responsible for internal and foreign policy, I will act only on the basis of national interests," Garibashvili told reporters.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine does not pose any danger to Georgia, Garibashvili noted, adding that the national and pragmatic policy of Tbilisi ensured peace and stability in the country.