Georgia Will Not Let Its Territory Be Used for Circumvention of Sanctions - Prime Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Wednesday that the Georgian authorities would not allow any legal entity or individual to use the country's territory illegally, in circumvention of sanctions.

"I want to unequivocally state the Government's principled position, Georgian authorities will not allow any legal entity or individual under sanctions to operate illegally on Georgia's territory," Garibashvili told reporters.

He noted that the government is working closely with partners in this regard, and urged everyone to stop any speculation on this topic.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk accused Tbilisi of letting Moscow smuggle military equipment and spare parts through the territory of Georgia.

The Georgian authorities said that these statements are "ungrounded and ludicrous," and the result of pressure from supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.