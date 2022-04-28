UrduPoint.com

Georgia Will Not Let Its Territory Be Used For Circumvention Of Sanctions - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Georgia Will Not Let Its Territory Be Used for Circumvention of Sanctions - Prime Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Wednesday that the Georgian authorities would not allow any legal entity or individual to use the country's territory illegally, in circumvention of sanctions

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Wednesday that the Georgian authorities would not allow any legal entity or individual to use the country's territory illegally, in circumvention of sanctions.

"I want to unequivocally state the Government's principled position, Georgian authorities will not allow any legal entity or individual under sanctions to operate illegally on Georgia's territory," Garibashvili told reporters.

He noted that the government is working closely with partners in this regard, and urged everyone to stop any speculation on this topic.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk accused Tbilisi of letting Moscow smuggle military equipment and spare parts through the territory of Georgia.

The Georgian authorities said that these statements are "ungrounded and ludicrous," and the result of pressure from supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Tbilisi Luhansk Donetsk Georgia February From Government

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

5 minutes ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

5 minutes ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

6 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

6 minutes ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

6 minutes ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.