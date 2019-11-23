Georgian-Abkhaz Border Control Boosted After 2 People Killed in Sukhum Shooting - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

Security measures at the Georgian-Abkhaz border have been strengthened to enhance search for criminals who staged a shooting in Sukhum, killing two people, a source in the Abkhaz intelligence agency told Sputnik

On Friday, masked gunmen opened fire at a restaurant in downtown Sukhum.

According to the Interior Ministry, two people were killed and four were injured.

"Measures have been taken to prevent the possible escape of the criminals who started a shootout in Sukhum. The checkpoint on the Georgian-Abkhaz border is open. Everything is calm at the border," the source said.

The Sukhum prosecutor's office launched a criminal investigation into a shooting in the capital of Abkhazia. Interception plan was announced.