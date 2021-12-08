UrduPoint.com

Georgian Activists Rally In Tbilisi To Demand Release Of Saakashvili

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Georgian Activists Rally in Tbilisi to Demand Release of Saakashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Georgian activists are holding a rally in front of the presidential palace in Tbilisi, demanding clemency and the release of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

"This rally is taking place solely in Misha (Saakashvili's) support. Even those denying his innocence are gathering, as they consider him to be a political prisoner.

(Georgian President) Salome Zourabichvili has a historic opportunity to end polarization and reconcile radicalized forces," rally organizer Nanuka Zhorzholiani told journalists.

In 2018, Saakashvili was sentenced to six years in absentia over abuse of power and a crackdown on the 2007 protests. He was arrested on October 1 shortly after returning to Georgia after years in exile, days before parliamentary elections. The arrest sparked protests, which only intensified after Saakashvili declared a hunger strike in prison.

