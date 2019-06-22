Georgian Administration Yields to Opposition, Shows Weakness - Lawmaker on Tbilisi Unrest

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The Georgian authorities are showing weakness by yielding to the demands of the opposition, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday.

"What is happening now, including the resignation of the [parliament] speaker [shows that Tbilisi administration] is yielding to the opposition and shows weakness," he told Rossiya 24 channel.

The speaker of the Georgian parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, resigned earlier in the day amid protests in Tbilisi.

According to Dzhabarov, the demands of the protesters are growing as the situation gets worse.

"They [Georgian administration] should apologize to Russia, because this event is international. All those participating in it have every right to feel safe and fulfill their duties," Dzhabarov said.

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi has been recently swept by protests. The rallies erupted on Thursday over Russian delegates' participation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

Radicals tried to storm the parliament's building where the Russian representatives were located, demanding the resignation of parliament's speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

Russian parliament's lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the actions of the Georgian leadership during the session in Tbilisi were contrary to the norms of organizing such events.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on measures to ensure Russia's national security in light of anti-Russian actions in Georgia. The decree orders Russian air carriers to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting July 8, 2019. It also advises Russian tour operators and agents to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.