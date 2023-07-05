Open Menu

Georgian Airways Announces Launch Of Transit Flights From Moscow To Nice Via Tbilisi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Georgian Airways is launching flights from Moscow to Nice via Tbilisi starting July 5, Georgia's flag carrier told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Nice has been added to the list of European cities. All flight details will be published on our website," the airline said.

Transit flights from Moscow to Nice via Tbilisi will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to data from the website. The transit time in the Georgian capital will be about one hour.

Prior to Nice, Georgian Airways has already been offering transit flights from Moscow to Vienna, Larnaca, Paris, Berlin, Thessaloniki, Tel Aviv, Milan and Amsterdam.

In response to anti-Russian rallies in Tbilisi, Moscow banned air travel with the country in 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the flight ban in early May this year, and the first direct flights between Moscow and Tbilisi took place later that month. In late May, Georgian Airways announced that it would begin transit flights from Moscow to European countries, giving Russian citizens access to more foreign destinations after the West imposed sanctions on Russian airlines over Ukraine.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vowed to boycott the services of Georgian Airways after the carrier launched direct flights to Moscow. She urged all Georgians to follow suit Georgian Airways founder Tamaz Gaiashvili responded by declaring Zourabichvili persona non grata on the carrier's flights.

